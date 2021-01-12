(Opalesque) Institutional investor interest in sustainable investing could reach new highs over the next few years if recent investor sentiment data from Commonfund is any indication. According to Commonfund Capital’s fourth-annual private markets survey, investors indicated a reduced allocation to private natural resources and energy, offset by increased allocations to PE-styled environmental sustainability.
Institutions return to private markets with a greater focus on ESG
