(Opalesque) Hedge funds surged once again in December, extending strong November gains and concluding the volatile year, which had been dominated by the global coronavirus pandemic, generational political uncertainty, and protests. The investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index surged +3.5 percent for the month, bringing full-year 2020 performance to +9.8 percent, topping both the DJIA and FTSE 100 indices.

To read this article: