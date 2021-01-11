Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds surge to conclude 2020

January 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds surged once again in December, extending strong November gains and concluding the volatile year, which had been dominated by the global coronavirus pandemic, generational political uncertainty, and protests. The investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index surged +3.5 percent for the month, bringing full-year 2020 performance to +9.8 percent, topping both the DJIA and FTSE 100 indices.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Fund Manager With Misappropriating Over $7 Million From Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds see 90% approval rating from investors in 2020
  3. November 2020 private equity investments rebound from October slump
  4. With rates on the rise, investors fearing any signs of inflation
  5. GM shares hit record high as automaker reveals electric van and delves into flying cars

Search


Categories