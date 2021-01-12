Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund strategies soar: Industry enjoys biggest annual return since Global Financial Crisis, as managers weather 2020 storm with double-digit surge

January 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Hedge funds weathered the political, social and economic shocks brought about by the global pandemic and frequent bursts of soaring volatility to score a near-12 per cent return last year – their best since 2009 – outperforming both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and FTSE 100, new data from Hedge Fund Research shows.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Fund Manager With Misappropriating Over $7 Million From Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds see 90% approval rating from investors in 2020
  3. November 2020 private equity investments rebound from October slump
  4. With rates on the rise, investors fearing any signs of inflation
  5. GM shares hit record high as automaker reveals electric van and delves into flying cars

Search


Categories