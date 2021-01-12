(Hedgeweek) Hedge funds weathered the political, social and economic shocks brought about by the global pandemic and frequent bursts of soaring volatility to score a near-12 per cent return last year – their best since 2009 – outperforming both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and FTSE 100, new data from Hedge Fund Research shows.
Hedge fund strategies soar: Industry enjoys biggest annual return since Global Financial Crisis, as managers weather 2020 storm with double-digit surge
