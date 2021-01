(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were up 3.30% in December and returned 11.68% in 2020 – recording their best annual performance in over a decade, said Eurekahedge in its January 2021. In comparison, the underlying global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI gained 12.32% in 2020, despite its 21.44% decline in the first quarter.

