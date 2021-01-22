(Opalesque) Hedge Fund launches have remained steady in recent years, but the number of fund liquidations increased nearly 20% last year compared to 2019 (from 66 liquidations in 2019 to 79 in 2020), said a study. According to Pivotal Path’s annual review of launches and liquidations, it tracked the same number of institutional fund launches in 2020 as it did in 2019 (62 launches in both years). However, during this same period, fund liquidations increased from 66 in 2019 to 79 in 2020.

