Global VC funding soars to $300bn in 2020, the second-highest level ever, next to 2018

January 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Global VC funding in 2020 was $300.5 billion – up from $281.6 billion in 2019 and second only to 2018’s record $329.7 billion despite a drop in deal volume. According to the KPMG Private Enterprise Venture Pulse report, despite global uncertainty resulting from several ongoing events including the COVID 19 pandemic, the US presidential election, Brexit negotiations, and trade tensions between the US and China, global VC investment remained very robust.

