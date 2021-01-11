Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

ETFs start 2021 with record assets of $7.6tn

January 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Data from TrackInsight, the world’s first global Exchange-Traded Funds analysis platform, shows the global ETF market finished 2020 at a record high of $7.6 Trillion, across 6,518 ETFs. A combination of strong equity market performance coupled with accelerating investor inflows contributed to the new record. Despite challenges created by COVID and market volatility, all regions experienced double-digit growth rates over 2020.

