(Opalesque) Data from TrackInsight, the world’s first global Exchange-Traded Funds analysis platform, shows the global ETF market finished 2020 at a record high of $7.6 Trillion, across 6,518 ETFs. A combination of strong equity market performance coupled with accelerating investor inflows contributed to the new record. Despite challenges created by COVID and market volatility, all regions experienced double-digit growth rates over 2020.

