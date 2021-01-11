(CNBC) Stock futures fell in early morning trading Monday as investors assessed the outlook for more Covid-19 relief stimulus. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 203 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded in negative territory. The stock market is coming off a solid week to start 2021 as investors looked past a violent siege of the Capitol and focused on the prospect for additional fiscal stimulus after a Democratic sweep of Congress.
Dow futures fall more than 200 points after Wall Street closed at record highs to end last week
