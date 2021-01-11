Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures fall more than 200 points after Wall Street closed at record highs to end last week

January 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures fell in early morning trading Monday as investors assessed the outlook for more Covid-19 relief stimulus. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 203 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded in negative territory. The stock market is coming off a solid week to start 2021 as investors looked past a violent siege of the Capitol and focused on the prospect for additional fiscal stimulus after a Democratic sweep of Congress.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Fund Manager With Misappropriating Over $7 Million From Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds see 90% approval rating from investors in 2020
  3. November 2020 private equity investments rebound from October slump
  4. With rates on the rise, investors fearing any signs of inflation
  5. GM shares hit record high as automaker reveals electric van and delves into flying cars

Search


Categories