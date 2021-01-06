Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit quality worsens in leveraged lending

(Opalesque) New data from S&P Global suggests that investors should be wary of credit quality within the leveraged lending market. LCD recently surveyed buy-side and sell-side participants in the leveraged lending market to gauge sentiment heading into 2021. According to respondents, credit quality – over default activity – was cited as the main concern for leveraged loans in 2021, accounting for 26% of the responses.

