Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach says bitcoin is trading like it is in a bubble

January 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach on Monday warned that bitcoin could be getting overheated after its massive run in recent months. “I don’t like bitcoin here. I don’t like things that are up on a stilt like that,” the so-called Bond King said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report.” “Bitcoin, to me, is now sort of in bubble territory in terms of the way it’s been acting.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Fund Manager With Misappropriating Over $7 Million From Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds see 90% approval rating from investors in 2020
  3. November 2020 private equity investments rebound from October slump
  4. With rates on the rise, investors fearing any signs of inflation
  5. GM shares hit record high as automaker reveals electric van and delves into flying cars

Search


Categories