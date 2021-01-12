(CNBC) DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach on Monday warned that bitcoin could be getting overheated after its massive run in recent months. “I don’t like bitcoin here. I don’t like things that are up on a stilt like that,” the so-called Bond King said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report.” “Bitcoin, to me, is now sort of in bubble territory in terms of the way it’s been acting.”
