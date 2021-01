(Marketwatch) Apple has overtaken Amazon to become the world’s most valuable brand for the first time in five years, according to a global report.

The value of the technology giant’s brand has climbed 87% in the past year to $263.4 billion, the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 Index found. The rise was down to Apple’s diversification strategy, which has seen the company expand into digital and subscription services and potentially into electric cars in the future.

To read this article: