Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Adrenaline-fueled rush for small caps, vaccine plays and story stocks dents passive-indexing trend

January 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For years, skeptics of index investing who watched trillions pour into S&P 500 funds argued that it would probably take a prolonged bear market to undercut the dominance of the standard passive approach. Yet in recent months, an exuberant bull market is working to sideline the S&P 500 as the gauge of the market’s energy and dampen the public’s zeal for simply owning the prevailing benchmark.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Awards Nearly $600,000 to Whistleblower
  2. Active-management alpha now key to hedge funds’ success, as economies emerge from Covid slump
  3. Avelacom survey finds growing demand from trading firms to enter new emerging markets in 2021
  4. Yellen says U.S. must ‘act big’ on next coronavirus relief package
  5. Low-value deals dominate global venture capital investment volume in Q4 2020

Search


Categories