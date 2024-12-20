Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla shares sink 8%, giving up some gains from post-election pop

December 20, 2024

(CNBC) Tesla shares sank more than 8% on Wednesday, notching their steepest drop since before Donald Trump’s election victory last month, which sparked a sharp rally in the stock. Tesla closed at $440.13, and is still up 75% since Election Day on Nov. 5. Last week, the stock climbed to a record, surpassing its prior high reached in 2021. Ahead of Wednesday’s drop, it had continued going up, closing at a high of $479.86 on Tuesday.

