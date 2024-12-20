Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump-backed bill to avert government shutdown fails; dozens of Republicans vote No

December 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A House Republican bill to fund the government for three months and suspend the debt ceiling for two years failed Thursday night, as dozens of rank-and-file Republicans voted against the deal endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump. Without a deal to fund the federal government and legislation that has passed the House and Senate and been signed into law, a partial shutdown is set to begin late Friday night.

