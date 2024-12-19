Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Micron shares plunge on weak second-quarter guidance

December 19, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Micron shares plunged 13% in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker issued weak second-quarter guidance despite an earnings beat for the latest period. For the second quarter, Micron expects revenue of $7.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, plus or minus 10 cents. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.98 billion and EPS of $1.91.

