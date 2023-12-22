(CNBC) Nike on Thursday unveiled plans to cut costs by about $2 billion over the next three years as it lowered its sales outlook. The stock fell about 10% after hours. Nike shares were up 4.7% so far this year through Thursday’s close, lagging far behind the S&P 500?s gains for the year. Retailer Foot Locker, which has leaned heavily on Nike products, fell about 7% after hours.

