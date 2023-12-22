Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nike sinks 10% after it slashes sales outlook, unveils $2 billion in cost cuts

December 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nike on Thursday unveiled plans to cut costs by about $2 billion over the next three years as it lowered its sales outlook. The stock fell about 10% after hours. Nike shares were up 4.7% so far this year through Thursday’s close, lagging far behind the S&P 500?s gains for the year. Retailer Foot Locker, which has leaned heavily on Nike products, fell about 7% after hours.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures dip as Wall Street aims for eighth-straight winning week: Live updates
  2. Global hedge funds saw “stellar” returns in November, says Citco
  3. Hedge funds dominate massive basis trade bond bet
  4. 3AC founders hit with $1.4bn worldwide asset freeze
  5. Coinbase secures crypto license in France, pushing deeper in Europe amid rift with the SEC

Search


Categories