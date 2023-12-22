(CNBC) Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase secured registration with the French markets regulator, a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday, paving the way for the firm to expand its services in another key European market. France’s AMF watchdog gave Coinbase a virtual asset service provider (VASP) approval, which is effectively a green light for the company to operate digital currency services in France.
Coinbase secures crypto license in France, pushing deeper in Europe amid rift with the SEC
