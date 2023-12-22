Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Anthropic, the OpenAI rival, is in talks to raise $750 million in funding at an $18.4 billion valuation

December 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Anthropic, the OpenAI rival founded by ex-OpenAI employees, is in talks to raise a $750 million funding round led by Menlo Ventures, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC. The round would value Anthropic at up to $18.4 billion, per the source — nearly 4.5 times the startup’s $4.1 billion valuation earlier this year.

