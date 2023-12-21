Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures inch higher after the index’s worst session since September: Live updates

December 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures edged higher Wednesday night after the recent market rally took a breather. S&P 500 futures added 0.16%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.24%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 56 points, or 0.15%. Micron jumped more than 4% in postmarket action after beating Wall Street expectations for the first three months of its new fiscal year.

