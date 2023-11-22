(CNBC) Warren Buffett donated more than $870 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations before Thanksgiving, assuring investors in a letter that the conglomerate is “built to last.” The 93-year-old legendary investor donated 1.5 million Class B shares of his conglomerate to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his first wife. He also gave 300,000 Class B shares to each of the three foundations run by his children: the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.
Warren Buffett makes big donation before Thanksgiving, assures shareholders Berkshire is built to last
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.