Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett makes big donation before Thanksgiving, assures shareholders Berkshire is built to last

November 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett donated more than $870 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations before Thanksgiving, assuring investors in a letter that the conglomerate is “built to last.” The 93-year-old legendary investor donated 1.5 million Class B shares of his conglomerate to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named for his first wife. He also gave 300,000 Class B shares to each of the three foundations run by his children: the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. OpenAI brings Sam Altman back as CEO less than a week after he was fired by board
  2. Warren Buffett makes big donation before Thanksgiving, assures shareholders Berkshire is built to last
  3. Crypto Prices Fall as Binance Chief Pleads Guilty To DOJ Charges
  4. Binance warned VIP customers about law enforcement investigations, Treasury says
  5. Nvidia’s revenue triples as AI chip boom continues

Search


Categories