(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies fell Tuesday after Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. Binance Coin slid 5.9%, after rising as much as 5% earlier in the day with hopeful investors eager to see the multiyear investigation into the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world resolved.

To read this article: