(CNBC) Cryptocurrencies fell Tuesday after Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” pleaded guilty to criminal charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. Binance Coin slid 5.9%, after rising as much as 5% earlier in the day with hopeful investors eager to see the multiyear investigation into the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world resolved.
Crypto Prices Fall as Binance Chief Pleads Guilty To DOJ Charges
