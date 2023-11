(CNBC) Binance’s VIP users were granted a set of special privileges, including an early heads-up from the crypto exchange if they were under investigation by law enforcement, according to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the U.S. and stepped down from his post on Tuesday as part of a $4.3 billion settlement. The plea deal resolves a multi-year investigation into the world’s largest crypto exchange.

