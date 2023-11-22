Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI brings Sam Altman back as CEO less than a week after he was fired by board

November 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI after inking a deal to return to the company following immense pressure from employees and investors on the board that ousted him less than a week ago. On Monday, hundreds of employees, including co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever, signed a letter saying that, if the board didn’t resign and bring Altman back, the overwhelming majority would move to work with him at Microsoft.

