(CNBC) Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI after inking a deal to return to the company following immense pressure from employees and investors on the board that ousted him less than a week ago. On Monday, hundreds of employees, including co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever, signed a letter saying that, if the board didn’t resign and bring Altman back, the overwhelming majority would move to work with him at Microsoft.
OpenAI brings Sam Altman back as CEO less than a week after he was fired by board
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.