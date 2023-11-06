Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried faces over 100 years in prison at sentencing. Experts weigh in on how much time he’ll actually get

November 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In this case, the statutory maximum sentence is around 115 years, but there is a sliding scale for sentencing according to recommended guidelines given the scale of the crimes and the criminal history of the defendant. “I wouldn’t be surprised if SBF spends the next 20 or 25 years of his life in prison,” according to Renato Mariotti, a former prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Section.

