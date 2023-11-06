Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Berkshire Hathaway posts a 40% jump in operating earnings, cash pile swells to a record $157 billion

November 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported a big jump in third-quarter operating earnings, while sitting on a record amount of cash as Warren Buffett saw few dealmaking opportunities. The Omaha-based conglomerate’s operating earnings — which encompass profits made from the myriad of wholly owned businesses such as insurance, railroads and utilities — totaled $10.761 billion last quarter. That’s 40.6% higher than the $7.651 billion earned from the same quarter a year ago.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Opening Brief Filed in Lawsuit Against the SEC to Vacate Private Fund Adviser Rule
  2. Stock futures are little changed after the S&P 500?s best week of 2023:
  3. Berkshire Hathaway posts a 40% jump in operating earnings, cash pile swells to a record $157 billion
  4. Sam Bankman-Fried faces over 100 years in prison at sentencing. Experts weigh in on how much time he’ll actually get
  5. Why BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says investors ‘underestimate’ active fixed income ETFs

Search


Categories