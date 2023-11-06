(CNBC) BlackRock Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income Rick Rieder said investors underestimate actively managed fixed income exchange-traded funds. “The beauty of this active ETF is we can move around and take advantage of where the opportunity is,” said Rieder, who manages roughly $2.6 trillion in fixed income assets. “I think active ETFs in fixed income, people underestimate.”
Why BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says investors ‘underestimate’ active fixed income ETFs
