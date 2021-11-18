Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks slip despite strong retail earnings, Visa drags Dow lower

November 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stocks took a dip on Wednesday as investors weighed a continuation of strong earnings reports from big-box retailers against lingering inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.17 points, or 0.5%, and sat about 1.7% from its record. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 4,688.67 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3% to 15,921.57. Both were less than 1% from their records.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Cisco reports disappointing revenue and issues forecast that misses estimates
  2. Nvidia data center sales grew 55% on demand for artificial intelligence chips
  3. Stocks slip despite strong retail earnings, Visa drags Dow lower
  4. Text-checking software maker Grammarly is worth $13 billion in latest funding round
  5. Sharp swings in EV shares draws frenzied options trading

Search


Categories