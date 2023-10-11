(CNBC) Caroline Ellison, the former head of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund and the government’s star witness in the criminal fraud case against the FTX founder, testified Tuesday that “Yes, we did,” Ellison said, when Danielle Sassoon, assistant U.S. attorney, asked if she committed a crime. “I mean Sam and I and others.”
Star Witness in FTX criminal Case Testifies that She and Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded customers, investors and lenders.
