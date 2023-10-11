(CNBC) Two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s former friends from MIT, who also worked at crypto exchange FTX while living with the company’s founder in the Bahamas, took the stand in a Manhattan courtroom this week to testify against their former classmate, confidant, and boss — a man who allegedly ran a crypto empire that defrauded thousands of customers out of billions of dollars.
Sex, Signal messages and sabotage: SBF’s top execs and Bahamas roommates tell all in court
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.