Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sex, Signal messages and sabotage: SBF’s top execs and Bahamas roommates tell all in court

October 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s former friends from MIT, who also worked at crypto exchange FTX while living with the company’s founder in the Bahamas, took the stand in a Manhattan courtroom this week to testify against their former classmate, confidant, and boss — a man who allegedly ran a crypto empire that defrauded thousands of customers out of billions of dollars.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat in overnight trading Tuesday ahead of key inflation reports: Live updates
  2. Sex, Signal messages and sabotage: SBF’s top execs and Bahamas roommates tell all in court
  3. Star Witness in FTX criminal Case Testifies that She and Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded customers, investors and lenders.
  4. Samsung Electronics expects third quarter profit to plunge 78% but shares surge
  5. Bank of England warns U.S. tech stock valuations may be out of whack

Search


Categories