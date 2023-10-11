(CNBC) South Korean chip giant Samsung Electronics is expecting a 78% drop in operating profit in the quarter ended September, according to guidance released by the company. The company expects revenue will come in at approximately 67 trillion South Korean won ($50.02 billion) for the third quarter, while operating profit will stand at about 2.4 trillion won.
Samsung Electronics expects third quarter profit to plunge 78% but shares surge
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.