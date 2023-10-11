(CNBC) Valuations for U.S technology stocks may be too high given the current macroeconomic backdrop and spike in rates, according to the Bank of England. “Given the impact of higher interest rates, and uncertainties associated with inflation and growth, some risky asset valuations appear to be stretched,” the U.K. central bank’s financial policy committee said Tuesday.
Bank of England warns U.S. tech stock valuations may be out of whack
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.