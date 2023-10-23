(Opalesque) Peter Kambolin, a former chief executive officer of an investment firm pleaded guilty to a “cherry-picking” scheme, in which he fraudulently misappropriated profitable trades to himself, and saddled his investors with losses. According to court documents, Peter Kambolin, 48, a U.S.-Russian national of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was the owner and chief executive officer of Systematic Alpha Management LLC (SAM), an investment firm that Kambolin marketed as offering algorithmic trading strategies involving futures contracts.

To read this article: