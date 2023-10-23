Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GM and Ford will answer to Wall Street and the UAW with third-quarter earnings this week

October 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Ready for a tightrope walk? General Motors and Ford Motor report third-quarter earnings and future guidance this week amid ongoing strikes and contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union. And it’s a difficult balance. If the automakers are bullish and exceed Wall Street’s expectations, it could fuel the union’s main argument that the companies can afford more concessions amid healthy profits.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise after the Nasdaq declines further into correction territory: Live updates
  2. Amazon reports better-than-expected results, as revenue jumps 13%
  3. Glen Point Capital co-founder found guilty of fraud
  4. Ford misses Wall Street’s Q3 expectations, pulls guidance due to UAW strike, pending deal
  5. Bill Ackman makes $200m from bet against US treasuries

Search


Categories