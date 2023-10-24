Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Prosecutors in Bankman-Fried trial compare defense argument to ‘Dumb and Dumber’

October 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Prosecutors in the criminal trial against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried compared one of the defense’s arguments to a scene in the 1994 film “Dumb and Dumber,” in which actor Jim Carrey says IOUs are “as good as money.” Much of the government’s case hinges on billions of dollars that FTX, Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, siphoned out of customer accounts and used largely to try and cover up losses at sister hedge fund Alameda Research after cryptocurrency prices plunged.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise after the Nasdaq declines further into correction territory: Live updates
  2. Amazon reports better-than-expected results, as revenue jumps 13%
  3. Glen Point Capital co-founder found guilty of fraud
  4. Ford misses Wall Street’s Q3 expectations, pulls guidance due to UAW strike, pending deal
  5. Bill Ackman makes $200m from bet against US treasuries

Search


Categories