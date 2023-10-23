(CNBC) Stock futures ticked higher on Sunday night as traders looked ahead to the release of corporate earnings from tech industry behemoths. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points, or 0.18%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.23% and 0.15%, respectively. The moves follow a tough week for stocks, as concerns over higher interest rates sent all three major indexes into negative territory.

