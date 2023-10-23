Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures edge higher on Sunday night as Wall Street awaits big tech earnings

October 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures ticked higher on Sunday night as traders looked ahead to the release of corporate earnings from tech industry behemoths. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points, or 0.18%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.23% and 0.15%, respectively. The moves follow a tough week for stocks, as concerns over higher interest rates sent all three major indexes into negative territory.

