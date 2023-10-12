Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

IRS says Microsoft owes an additional $29 billion in back taxes

October 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Microsoft received Notices of Proposed Adjustment from the Internal Revenue Service for an additional tax payment of $28.9 billion, the company said in an 8-K filing Wednesday. Microsoft said the dispute concerns the company’s allocated profits between countries and jurisdictions between 2004 and 2013. It said up to $10 billion in taxes that the company has already paid are not reflected in the proposed adjustments made by the IRS.

