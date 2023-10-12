(CNBC) Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that it agreed to sell its fintech lending platform GreenSky to a group of investors led by private equity firm Sixth Street. The deal, which includes a book of loans created by Goldman, will result in a 19 cents per share reduction to third-quarter earnings, Goldman said in the statement. The New York-based bank is scheduled to disclose results Tuesday.
