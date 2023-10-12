Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman Sachs warns of hit to third-quarter earnings on deal to offload GreenSky

October 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that it agreed to sell its fintech lending platform GreenSky to a group of investors led by private equity firm Sixth Street. The deal, which includes a book of loans created by Goldman, will result in a 19 cents per share reduction to third-quarter earnings, Goldman said in the statement. The New York-based bank is scheduled to disclose results Tuesday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Goldman Sachs warns of hit to third-quarter earnings on deal to offload GreenSky
  2. IRS says Microsoft owes an additional $29 billion in back taxes
  3. Fed officials see ‘restrictive’ policy staying in place until inflation eases, minutes show
  4. Odey Wealth Management to close, return assets to clients
  5. Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street awaits key inflation data: Live updates

Search


Categories