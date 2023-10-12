Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed officials see ‘restrictive’ policy staying in place until inflation eases, minutes show

October 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials at their September meeting differed on whether any additional interest rate increases would be needed, though the balance indicated that one more hike would be likely, minutes released Wednesday showed. While there were conflicting opinions on the need for more policy tightening, there was unanimity on one point – that rates would need to stay elevated until policymakers are convinced inflation is heading back to 2%.

