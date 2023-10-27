Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Intel stock rises on earnings beat and strong revenue guidance

October 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For the fourth quarter, Intel expects earnings of 23 cents per share, adjusted, on revenue of $14.6 billion and $15.6 billion, versus LSEG expectations of 32 cents per share on $14.31 billion in sales. Intel posted net income of $297 million, or 7 cents per share, versus net income of $1.02 billion, or 25 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Intel’s gross margin for the quarter was 45.8%, which was flat year over year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise after the Nasdaq declines further into correction territory: Live updates
  2. Amazon reports better-than-expected results, as revenue jumps 13%
  3. Glen Point Capital co-founder found guilty of fraud
  4. Ford misses Wall Street’s Q3 expectations, pulls guidance due to UAW strike, pending deal
  5. Bill Ackman makes $200m from bet against US treasuries

Search


Categories