(CNBC) For the fourth quarter, Intel expects earnings of 23 cents per share, adjusted, on revenue of $14.6 billion and $15.6 billion, versus LSEG expectations of 32 cents per share on $14.31 billion in sales. Intel posted net income of $297 million, or 7 cents per share, versus net income of $1.02 billion, or 25 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Intel’s gross margin for the quarter was 45.8%, which was flat year over year.

To read this article: