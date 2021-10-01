(Opalesque) New hedge fund launches remained steady through mid-2021, according to the latest HFR Market Microstructure Report, released today by HFR®. The prevailing trend in launches continued as strong HFRI gains drove total industry capital toward a historic milestone while managers and investors positioned for higher interest rates as a result of rising inflation, government spending, and tapering of Federal Reserve bond purchases.
