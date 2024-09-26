Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Southwest Airlines to cut service and staffing in Atlanta to slash costs

(CNBC) Southwest Airlines is planning to reduce service to and from Atlanta next year, cutting more than 300 pilot and flight attendant positions, according to a company memo seen by CNBC. The changes come a day before Southwest’s investor day, when executives will map out the company’s plan to cut costs and grow revenue as pressure mounts from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

