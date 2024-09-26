Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI considering restructuring to for-profit,

September 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI’s board is considering plans to restructure the firm to a for-profit business, according to a source who asked to remain anonymous because the talks are ongoing. The company will retain its non-profit segment as a separate entity, the source said. The structure would be more straightforward for investors and would make it easier for OpenAI employees to realize liquidity, the source added.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after index breaks four-day winning run: Live updates
  2. Southwest Airlines to cut service and staffing in Atlanta to slash costs
  3. OpenAI considering restructuring to for-profit,
  4. Hedge funds boost Hong Kong stock rally
  5. Eminence Capital to book potential $90m profit from Smartshare deal

Search


Categories