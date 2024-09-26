(CNBC) OpenAI’s board is considering plans to restructure the firm to a for-profit business, according to a source who asked to remain anonymous because the talks are ongoing. The company will retain its non-profit segment as a separate entity, the source said. The structure would be more straightforward for investors and would make it easier for OpenAI employees to realize liquidity, the source added.
