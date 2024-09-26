Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures are little changed after index breaks four-day winning run: Live updates

September 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed on Wednesday night after the index broke a four-day win streak. Dow futures slipped 20 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.09%. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%, boosted higher by shares of Micron Technology. The semiconductor manufacturer was trading 14% higher in extended trading after issuing strong guidance for the current quarter.

