(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes dipped in Thursday early morning trade as investors looked to pare already-robust gains seen on Wall Street so far this week. Dow futures slipped 64 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 contracts also traded in mildly negative territory.

The early morning trading action Thursday came on the heels of yet another strong day for stocks on Wednesday that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average climb 454 points, or 1.59%.

To read this article: