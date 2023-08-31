(CNBC) UBS on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit of $28.88 billion in its first quarterly earnings since Switzerland’s largest bank completed its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse. Analysts had projected a net profit of $12.8 billion for the three months to the end of June, according to a Reuters poll. UBS said the result primarily reflected $28.93 billion in negative goodwill on the Credit Suisse acquisition.

To read this article: