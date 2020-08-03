(Opalesque) The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed global financial markets into a prolonged period of volatility and uncertainty (see our article on the impact of COVID-19 on M&A deal flow), reminiscent of the 2007-08 financial crisis. Many businesses have languished since March. Private equity professionals are optimistic for the industry to adapt and play a meaningful role in a global economic recovery.
Will COVID-19 ignite private equity’s dry powder?
