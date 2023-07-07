(CNBC) Twitter’s lawyer wrote a letter to Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday, accusing the company of “systematic” and “unlawful misappropriation” of trade secrets following the launch of its Threads service. The letter from longtime Elon Musk attorney Alex Spiro alleged that Meta’s new Twitter clone was built by former Twitter employees “deliberately assigned” to develop a “copycat” app. Semafor was first to report on the letter.

To read this article: