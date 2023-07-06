Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GM second-quarter sales increase 18.8% as supply chain stabilizes

July 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) General Motors’ U.S. vehicle sales increased by 18.8% in the second quarter compared with subdued results a year ago when the automaker was battling supply chain issues. The Detroit automaker reported sales Wednesday of 691,978 new vehicles from April through June. That compared with 582,401 vehicles during the second quarter of 2022. It also is a sequential increase compared with GM’s first-quarter sales of just over 600,000 new cars and trucks.

