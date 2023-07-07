(CNBC) The U.S. jobs market is still on fire, no matter how much effort policymakers put into cooling it off. Despite a series of interest rate hikes aimed specifically at fixing an imbalance between company demand and the supply of workers, payrolls have been growing by hundreds of thousands of jobs a month, totaling nearly 1.6 million in the first five months of 2023 alone.
Payrolls report Friday likely to show a jobs market that is still hot
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.