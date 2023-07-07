(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Friday morning, as investors refocused their attention on the upcoming June payrolls report and the implications for the Federal Reserve’s policy stance. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.08%. In other after-hours action, Levi Strauss shares tumbled 6% as the denim giant cut its profit outlook for the year.

To read this article: